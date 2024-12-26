Crews respond to vehicle fire in Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – In the early hours of Christmas Day, first responders in Olmsted County responded to a vehicle fire in Eoyta.

It happened around 3:30 a.m., near the 100 block of Carolann Street NW in Eyota.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s office, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Fire Department and the Dover Fire Department all responded to the scene.