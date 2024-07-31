Crews respond to massive vehicle fire in Charles City

(ABC 6 News) – The Charles City Fire Department responded to a massive truck fire on Wednesday morning, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the 300 block of 13th Avenue.

Officials say when crews arrived on scene, they found a sanitation truck completely engulfed in flames.

The department didn’t elaborate on how the fire started, but did note that all occupants of the vehicle were able to make it out safely.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but it appears the truck is a total loss.

Floyd Volunteer Fire Department, AMR, and Chatfield’s Towing also assisted at the scene.