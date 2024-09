(ABC 6 News) — Charles City Fire Department crews responded to a combine fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from Charles City Fire Rescue, CCFD received a page regarding the fire at 1:36 PM on Wednesday. The fire took place on the 1800 block of Gilbert Street.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but they did have to return to the scene later on due to continued smoldering.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.