Crews remove plane that crashed in Toronto from runway

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, crews removed the plane that crashed in Toronto from the runway.

The plane, which took off from MSP, crashed, barrel rolled, and started on fire following its departure.

The investigation remains in the early phases, and it is still unknown why the plane crashed. However, strong winds and poor weather conditions may have played a role.

Investigators hailed the crew and passengers onboard, including one Minnesotan, for staying calm in a terrifying situation.

The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs is honoring Peter Carlson with special recognition as the first of all emergency responders who immediately jumped into action to save people.

Just one person of the 21 sent to the hospital after the crash remains in the hospital.

Delta has also started returning baggage to the shaken customers.