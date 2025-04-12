Crews extinguish remaining hot spots in Byron brush fire

(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire in rural Byron.

According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), they responded to the call around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.

RFD says a homeowner was burning something that was picked up by the wind and got out of control.

As of 6:25 p.m., members of RFD on scene tell ABC 6 News the fire is mostly put out, but crews are working to extinguish lingering hot spots.

ABC 6 crews at the scene say they see smoke coming up from parts of the field, but no flames.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Byron Fire Department are assisting at the scene.