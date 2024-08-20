Crews demolish Sioux City bridge

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday night, crews used explosives to demolish a rail bridge in Sioux City that had partially collapsed due to flooding this summer.

The bridge spanned the Big Sioux River and has been a mainstay of that area for over 100 years. The bridge was also a major mode of transportation for BNSF, and the railroad has had to reroute shipments following the collapse.