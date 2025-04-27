Crews battle garage fire in north Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – Multiple agencies responded to a garage fire in Sheffield, IA on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Sheffield Police Department, the 911 call came in around 12:23 p.m. for a garage fire on the corner of Borst Street and 6th Street.

Upon arrival, emergency crews saw the garage fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading toward another garage to the north, as well as the house east of the original fire.

First responders evacuated everyone involved and the Franklin County Sheriff Department was able to rescue a dog at the residence to the north.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control to prevent further damage.

Agencies responding included the Franklin County Sheriff Dept., Sheffield Police, Sheffield Fire, Sheffield Emergency Service, Franklin General Ambulance Crew, Franklin County Emergency Management, Rockwell Fire Dept. and Dougherty Fire Dept.