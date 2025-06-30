Crews battle Charles City house fire Sunday night

(ABC 6 News) – Charles City Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire late Sunday night along with members from two other local fire departments.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters from Charles City, Colwell, and Floyd received a call of a house fire on the 2200 block of 185th St. in Charles City around 10:40 p.m.

Crews battled flames coming from the roof while also extinguishing flames inside the home. Crews were able to set up a water shuttle system using drop tanks and tankers to help battle the blaze.

All residents made it out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.

CCFD says after cleaning and retooling, all equipment returned to full service around 2:15 a.m.