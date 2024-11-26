Crew member has died after DHL cargo plane crashed into Lithuanian home

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Lithuanian family is lucky to be alive after a DHL cargo plane crashed into their home Monday morning.

One crew member was killed while three others were taken to the hospital after the Boeing 737 fell from the sky about a mile from the runway.

In a strange coincidence, investigations are ongoing into suspected booby-trapped packages at DHL depots, including where that flight departed from.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.