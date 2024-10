(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the Cresco Police Department, police have been made aware that “a multitude” of political signs have been taken from yards in Cresco.

Cresco PD is reminding residents that taking political signs is theft and can result in criminal charges and fines.

Cresco PD asks if you or someone you know has tips on who may be taking the signs, contact the police department at 563-547-2424.