Cresco PD introduces new K-9 officer

(ABC 6 News) — In Cresco, the police department is introducing its newest officer preparing to serve her community on the front lines.

That newest member of CPD is K-9 Officer EmmyLou who just completed one of her 200-hour basic training courses at Tree Town Kennels.

EmmyLou is a silver lab and serves with her handler Sgt. Blake Welper.

The department raised money to help cover the $33,000 needed to add a K-9 including training and equipment.