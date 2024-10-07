Cresco man’s autopsy attributes death to ‘accident,’ ‘pedestrian struck by vehicle’

(ABC 6 News) – A Cresco man’s autopsy attributes his death to an “accident.”

Cale Alan Jackson was found dead on County Road 30 at about 12:18 a.m. Aug. 4.

Jackson was found lying on his back with significant trauma to his head and one arm, according to court documents.

Jackson’s autopsy report by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office states he died from multiple blunt force injuries incurred as Jackson — a pedestrian — was struck by a vehicle.

The manner of death was determined to be an “accident.”

Brian Wayne Nelson is accused of running Jackson over — allegedly as Jackson lay in the roadway of County Road 30.

Nelson allegedly left the scene, returned to see who or what he had hit, left again, and returned before law enforcement gathered at the scene.

Nelson, a Harmony resident, faces the following charges in the death of 23-year-old Jackson: criminal vehicular homicide–negligence, under the operation of alcohol; criminal vehicular homicide–blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more; criminal vehicular operation–great bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol; criminal vehicular operation–great bodily harm, blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more; two counts of driving while intoxicated; and one charge of careless driving.

Nelson is scheduled to appear for a Fillmore County omnibus hearing Jan. 6, 2025.