6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Credit cards with the best perks

(ABC 6 News) – It’s hard to believe, but more than one thousand credit cards offer rewards. Whether it’s cash back, airline miles, or other special perks, how do you choose the best one or two for you? Consumer Reports did the homework and crunched the numbers, so you don’t have to!

If you’re in the market for a new credit card, why not make that card work for you – like Alex Joyce, who travels a lot for work.

“Having a credit card that gives me airline miles is great. With my American Express card, gives me access a special airline lounge, which is pretty sweet,” said Joyce.

What perks might work for you?

Maybe you’re feeding a family, and grocery rewards would help. With the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, you’ll get six percent cash back annually on up to $6,000 in groceries.

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Card pays five percent cash back on orders placed at Walmart.com. The card has no annual fee and pays five percent cash back on in-store purchases for the first year when you use your card with Walmart Pay.

If most of your spending is gas and road trip charges, consider the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+. It’ll save you 12 cents a gallon on premium fuel and 10 cents on other grades.

There’s also the Wells Fargo Autograph Card. It charges no annual fee and offers an unlimited three points earned on each dollar spent on gas and at electric vehicle charging stations, plus other related travel charges.

“If you’re a warehouse club member, those can be great options too,” said Margot Gillman with Consumer Reports.

The Costco Anywhere Visa gives you four percent cash back on gas and EV charging. Plus, you get three percent back on restaurants, car rentals, airfare, hotels, cruise lines and trips booked through Costco Travel.

Sam’s Club Mastercard gives up to $6,000 annually, plus three percent back on dining and takeout.

Fans of Simon-owned Malls, Mills, and Premium Outlets might consider the Simon American Express card, which offers five percent cash back on purchases at its more than 200 locations.

“It’s never wise to carry a balance and have to pay high interest rates,” added Gillman.

Smart, responsible spending can be the most rewarding perk of all.

“The money is being spent on travel, so I might as well take advantage of the rewards,” Joyce added.

It’s not all about the rewards. Your current credit cards could have perks you’re unaware of, including cell phone insurance, purchase protection, and car rental coverage.