Crash victims’ families prepare for trial
(ABC 6 News) — The families of five young victims were together on Thursday praying for strength in Minneapolis as the trial nears for the man charged in their deaths.
Derrick Thompson will face the judge next week on federal drug and gun charges. He is also facing 10 counts of vehicular homicide in Hennepin County.
Court documents allege Thompson was going 95 miles per hour in Minneapolis last June before running a red light and slamming into a vehicle, killing all five young women inside including a student at the University of Minnesota-Rochester.
Thompson’s federal trial begins on Monday.