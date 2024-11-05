Crash slows traffic on ramp from Civic Center Drive to 52
(ABC 6 News) – There was a passenger vehicle in the median of the ramp between Civic Center Drive and Highway 52, according to MNDOT traffic cameras.
One car may have hit the barrier between the on- and off-ramps, according to camera views.
Traffic onto Highway 52 was slowed around 1 p.m., and stopped briefly while the car was towed away from the median.
Minnesota State Patrol troopers are on-scene.
ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.