(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday at 3:51 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash to 511MN on Hwy 52 southbound near Cannon Falls.

The crash occurred near MN 19 and County Road 24, and 511MN cameras show a vehicle that appears to have driven off the road and into a field.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.