(ABC 6 News) — At around 4:40 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash on Hwy 14 westbound in Rochester.

The crash occurred at the exit ramp to County Road 22 and W Circle Dr. There is no word on what caused the crash, or if there were any injuries.

If you plan on taking Hwy 14 westbound Tuesday evening, keep an eye out for the crash.