(ABC 6 News) — At 1:18 PM on Monday afternoon, a crash was reported by Minnesota State Patrol on Highway 13.

According to MnDOT, the crash took place near Hartland between 315th Street and 325th Street.

MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said the crash involved a straight truck whose driver lost control. The truck went into the ditch on the righthand side of the road and rolled onto its right side.

No injuries were reported.