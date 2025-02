(ABC 6 News) — At 3:36 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash near the entrance ramp to Hwy 52 southbound at 55th St NW in Rochester.

As a result of the crash, MnDOT cameras two vehicles are partially blocking traffic near the entrance ramp. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time or if there are any injuries as a result.

This is a developing story.