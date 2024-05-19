Crash near Apache Mall

(ABC 6 News) – A State Trooper was involved in a horrific crash near the entrance to Apache Mall on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m., according to a MnDOT representative.

Three cars seemed to be involved in the crash, with heavy damage done to at least two of the cars. One of the damaged cars being the State Trooper car.

According MNDOT, there is a possible fatality.

A drone will be flying in from the Twin Cities to do accident reconstruction.

Currently, the stretch of Highway 14 where it happened is closed.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they are released.