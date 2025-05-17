Crash in Winona Co. leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were killed after two vehicles collided in Winona County on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, one vehicle was heading westbound on I-90 while the other was driving eastbound when they collided in Fremont Township around 3:30 p.m.

Warren Hacker, a 70-year-old man from Appleton Wisc., was killed in the crash. His passenger, 71-year-old Patricia Hacker, is listed as having life-threatening injuries. She is being treated at Saint Marys Hospital.

The driver of the other car, 83-year-old Hadley Thompson of Pine Island, was also killed.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to MSP.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Dept. was assisted by Lewiston Police Dept., and the Lewiston Fire Dept and Ambulance.