Crash closes Highway 14 westbound

(ABC 6 News) – Westbound traffic on Highway 14 is delayed near Byron while first responders investigate a crash at 10th Avenue SE.

Responders briefly closed all westbound lanes while more emergency vehicles moved into position.

At least two vehicles were involved, according to MNDOT’s traffic cameras.

One vehicle is facing oncoming traffic, while another is in the ditch near the westbound traffic lane.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.