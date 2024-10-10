Cradle 2 Career holds 3rd annual career education summit

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Cradle 2 Career held its third annual career summit on Wednesday inviting different partners to share their vision for student success.

Educators, advocates, and leaders attended the summit at Saint Mary’s University Rochester campus, providing sessions where everyone could collaborate with each other.

“Over 230 partners or potential partners that are working together to understand barriers to educational outcomes,” said Julie Ruzek, the Executive Director of Cradle 2 Career.

Some of the discussion revolved around trends, practices, and issues shaping the future of learning.