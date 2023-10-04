Cradle 2 Career addresses childcare at summit

(ABC 6 News) – Access to affordable childcare is a growing problem in our area and that was one of the main talking points at the annual Cradle 2 Career Summit in Rochester on Wednesday.

Community leaders and partners of Cradle 2 Career listened to seminars about the importance of a support system to help all children grow into healthy and happy adults, from career to cradle.

Executive Director Julie Ruzek says Rochester is a great place to work together.

“We have over 200 people here from a variety of different organizations, institutions, walks of life, with the common of working together to support children,” said Ruzek.

The summit had a record-breaking attendance this year with 207 people. They had to close registration for the event.