COVID-19 numbers on the rise earlier than expected

(ABC 6 News) — In the metro, experts are seeing a rise COVID-19 cases in a surge that wasn’t expected until later in the fall.

In May, University of Minnesota scientists found nearly 3400 “copies” of coronavirus replicating itself per every liter of wastewater.

The newest numbers from August show the virus has tripled. Data also shows there were just 28 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in May compared to more than 230 so far in August.