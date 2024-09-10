COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.S.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — COVID-19 cases continue to rise not only in Minnesota and Iowa but across the country.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of last week, there have been roughly 44 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. That is up by almost 10 cases from last month and up by about 12 cases from this time last year.

This is the largest spike seen since January.

It may feel like you heard this story last year, and you’re not wrong. The former U.S. Surgeon General says we typically see a spike late summer through early fall, but this year has been worse.

“Right now, we’re in the midst of the largest COVID summer wave recorded in at least two years. Hundreds of people still dying from the virus every week,” said Dr. Jerome Adams.

As for how to protect yourself, Doctor Adams also said vaccines remain important, and we could see another spike again this winter.