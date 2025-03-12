COVID-19, 5 years later: How local businesses are still being affected

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a pandemic that took over the world in 2020: COVID-19. And now 5 years later, businesses in our area are back, but not at the level they once were.

“It’s just not the same. Since COVID came around, it’s just changed so very very much,” said Linda Smith, owner of Optical Vision with Flair in downtown Rochester.

Smith said she had to close her doors for a few weeks after the pandemic initially begun. But even after reopening, she says she’s still getting business, but nowhere near where it was before the pandemic.

“People are just not here anymore. We used to have a lot of people coming from all over the world. They used to pull up to my store and buy a lot of glasses, but I don’t see them very much either,” Smith said.

Despite the initial challenges when the pandemic began, Smith said it’s her customers that kept her business moving.

“I’ve had the same customers for years. If it wasn’t for them I probably wouldn’t be here,” said Smith.

However, small businesses in Rochester weren’t the only ones that relied on support from customers during the pandemic, the community in North Iowa did as well.

“Even when we stumbled, even when things weren’t done quite right, we had a lot of grace for our small business owners and helping them get through the challenges that COVID presented us with,” said Colleen Frein from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

One small business expert said businesses are heading in the right direction, but still have more work to do.

“I think more and more people are getting back to working in their offices, and working on site wherever that might be. It’s still most certainly not back to pre-pandemic levels, but it continues to move that way,” said Mark Walter Thein, Southeast Regional Director for the Small Business Development Center in Rochester.

Those in Rochester and Mason City said even though the pandemic is a thing of the past now, they still can’t emphasize enough the importance of supporting local businesses.