Court to determine if search warrant in Huisentruit case will be unsealed, FindJodi says

(ABC 6 News) — Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen has filed a motion asking a judge to keep sealed a 2017 search warrant in the Jodi Huisentruit investigation, according to FindJodi.

That warrant concerns GPS data from two vehicles connected to John Vansice.

The motion filed on Thursday said the “state is conducting an ongoing investigation of the incident. The death of a person of interest, John Vansice, has not stopped or altered the investigation.”

This comes after two Iowa attorneys argued in a motion that the search warrant should be unsealed since Vansice died in December 2024.

Now, the matter will go to court in Cerro Gordo County.

Anyone with information on Jodi’s case should contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.