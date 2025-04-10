Court order bans sale of highlighter vapes in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – A Ramsey County court entered an order to ban High Light Vapes from doing business in Minnesota, or pay a $50k penalty.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison made the announcement on Thursday, following his lawsuit against the Florida-based company that alleged it sold vapes disguised as highlighters, designing them to be easily concealable for school-age children. That violates state laws against deceptive tobacco marketing that appeals to kids.

High Light Vapes agreed to the order as part of a settlement in Ellison’s lawsuit. If it re-enters the Minnesota market, it would be subject to a $50k penalty and possible contempt sanctions.

In a statement, Ellison said “I will not tolerate selling vaping products to appeal to young people in Minnesota. And I will continue to use the tools afforded to my Office to stop deception, consumer fraud, and other unlawful practices and prevent a generation of younger Minnesotans from becoming hooked on nicotine.”