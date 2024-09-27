Court ‘inadvertently neglected’ to book Shane Roper

(ABC 6 News) – According to newly filed court documents, the judge overseeing the case of former Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper said the court “inadvertently neglected” to book and fingerprint him at his last arraignment in August.

The court says he now has two weeks to report to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center to be “duly booked and processed, including fingerprinting”.

Roper is facing five felony charges stemming from the May crash outside Apache Mall that took the life of Owatonna 18-year-old Olivia Flores.

Those charges include 2nd-degree manslaughter–culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk; criminal vehicular homicide–operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner; three counts of criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm.

Roper’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 21.