Court documents reveal new details in Rochester standoff

(ABC 6 News) — Court documents have revealed new details regarding a police standoff that occurred over the weekend and resulted in the arrest of Luis Ovalle.

Related: Suspect identified in Rochester standoff

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Willow Ridge Drive Southwest for a domestic dispute around 10:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 due to reports of Ovalle being outside the residence with a knife.

According to the criminal complaint, Ovalle had an argument with his partner earlier that evening, and his partner went to her parents’ home where Ovalle was later spotted by a niece of Ovalle’s partner.

Ovalle had already left by the time officers arrived, and while they were investigating and making sure his partner was safe, several 911 calls were received by dispatch from a male identifying himself as “Luis.”

Dispatch advised that “Luis” sounded heavily intoxicated and cursed at dispatch.

Officers later spotted Ovalle’s car near his residence, and a traffic stop was conducted, but Ovalle did not stop.

Officers then parked down the road from Ovalle’s residence, and when he pulled in the driveway, an officer pulled in behind his car and ordered him to show his hands.

Ovalle then displayed a rifle in his right hand and grabbed the barrel with his left. He exited the car and pointed the rifle in the officer’s direction.

The officer fired a round that did not hit Ovalle, but Ovalle continued to ignore the officer’s orders and walked into the residence with the rifle in his hand.

Related: BCA identifies Rochester police officer involved in use of force incident

Ovalle then barricaded himself in the residence for several hours while communicating with officers over the phone, saying he had a gun.

After hours of negotiation Ovalle surrendered and was taken into custody.

A search warrant was obtained, and officers found a realistic AR-style Airsoft gun at the residence and a knife was found in the vehicle.

Ovalle has been charged with terroristic threats and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. He is due in court on July 8 at 9 a.m.