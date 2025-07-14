Court documents lay out details of Hilltop House vandalism in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, July 9, Tiffany Kline was arrested and charged with property damage of more than $1000 for allegedly vandalizing the Hilltop House in Rochester.

According to court documents, RPD officers arrived to the Hilltop House at about 9:08 p.m. regarding the property damage. While there, officers observed “significant damage to the property including graffiti and other forms of vandalism.”

Officers spoke to the property manager, who said that everything was in order when she left at 6 p.m. earlier that evening but said she had seen Kline on the Hilltop House security cameras around 7:30 p.m.

The manager noted damage to the property included numerous broken beer bottles and alcoholic beverages, graffiti words, damaged electronics, numerous exterior glass lights damaged or broken, numerous statues damaged or broken, and a ring spotlight camera damaged or broken.

Officers later located Kline, who indicated she could not speak and communicated through writing.

According to court documents, officers noticed a number of items around Kline as she was sitting on the floor. The items included art supplies like paint, a sponge paintbrush, and a red toolbox.

The criminal complaint states Kline initially gave officers a false name and birth date, prompting a misdemeanor charge.

When asked why she vandalized the area, Kline said she was “venting” and a “band of crazies led me here.”

Kline’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 9.