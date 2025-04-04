Court documents, dashcam footage reveal more information regarding police chase that resulted in the arrest of a Cresco man

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News has acquired criminal complaints and dashcam footage from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office following a pursuit on Wednesday, April 2.

The pursuit started at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and involved Tyler Pierce, 39, of Cresco, Iowa.

Pierce has been charged with fugitive from justice from other state, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and 4th-degree damage to property.

According to court documents, an arrest warrant was issued for Pierce on December 5, 2024, in Allamakee County for violating his probation after he was convicted of indecent contact with a child.

That arrest warrant led HCSO officers to a home on 1st Avenue SE in Spring Grove. HCSO officers located Pierce’s vehicle at the home but could not identify the driver. As a result, officers monitored the vehicle and later found it parked at a residence of a known methamphetamine user.

HCSO had been informed that Pierce was considered dangerous, possibly armed, and had a history of methamphetamine use and fleeing from law enforcement.

Officers continued to watch the car and confirmed it was driven by a male at which point Lt. Garrett initiated a traffic stop. Pierce did not completely stop and eventually accelerated and rammed into Garrett’s squad car.

Dashcam footage shows Pierce drive over a curb and through a residential driveway before going back onto the city road.

Officers then pursued Pierce as he neared speeds of 100 miles per hour as he neared Eitzen.

The pursuit continued into Allamakee County, Iowa and eventually into Winneshiek County, Iowa, back into Houston County and then to Fillmore County.

Dashcam footage shows Pierce eventually coming to a dead end road and accelerating through a residential yard before he was able to turn around, and court documents state he started traveling at speeds of up to 105 miles per hour.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks, and Pierce drove over them but continued driving at high speeds.

Pierce eventually headed to Highway 52 in Fillmore County when his vehicle lost a tire and was driving on rims at speeds of 115 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued through Canton, Harmony, and Preston before dashcam footage shows Pierce eventually collided with a semi-truck, struck a bridge and guardrail, and nearly hit a pickup truck.

The collision eventually cause Pierce’s vehicle to become undriveable, and it came to a stop when Pierce attempted to climb out of the driver’s side window that was shattered because of the collision with the semi.

Lt. Garrett approached with his weapon drawn, and Pierce eventually showed both hands and stated he was “giving up.”

Pierce was transported to the hospital and released back to the Houston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, the pursuit lasted 54 minutes and 49 seconds and covered 72.4 miles.

Pierce’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.