Court date set for Rochester Ward 4 residency civil case

(ABC 6 News) — A court date has been set for the Rochester Ward 4 residency civil case.

The civil case surrounds a challenge from Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, who lost the Ward 4 election to Andy Friederichs back in November.

Kirkpatrick, along with several Ward 4 residents, filed a civil motion in Olmsted County Court Nov. 13 requesting the city review Friederichs’ residency and claiming he did not actually live in the district in which he ran.

That filing argues that Friederichs left the home he and his wife own in Marion Township to run for election in Ward 4.

Friederichs gave the following statement November 15: “I live at 101 East Center Street Unit 105. I look forward to learning how to serve our community at this capacity. I will work hard to do a great job as the Ward 4 city council representative.”

Kirkpatrick said the following at the time, “It’s not about the votes, the people chose Mr. Frederichs 190 votes over me, that isn’t what this is about. This is about aligning our city rules, and the county rules, charter, ordinances, what have you, with the Minnesota Statute.”

The hearing is scheduled for May 5.