County officials celebrate secured mental health funding

(ABC 6 News) – Last week, county sheriffs and attorneys from across the state gathered at the capitol to ask the Minnesota legislature for critical mental health funding. This week, they got their request.

Fifty-five million dollars is now on its way to help Minnesota patients who have been civilly committed by the courts for psychiatric care, but haven’t been able to receive that care because of lack of space.

“The concern was that we had individuals with mental health issues who were sitting in the jail who were not getting adequate treatment,” said Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson.

It’s been an issue for years and one that can have severe consequences.

“(It’s) creating a risk to themselves, a risk to the jailers, and then just even if we had to release the person pending treatment a risk to the public.”

Experts outside the criminal justice system agree.

Dr. Christopher Wall is a psychiatrist and the chief medical officer for PrairieCare, a Minnesota based health provider specializing in mental health services from traditional talk therapy to inpatient hospitalization.

While PrairieCare doesn’t work with those committed by the criminal justice system, they do understand the risks of not getting the kind of care those people need, and the struggle of not having enough space.

“Just like if someone needed a heart transplant, there’s only so much good that can come from sitting in an emergency department,” Dr. Wall said. “Having that experience where you’re not trusting the people around you, and the people around you don’t have that specialized training. All of a sudden that’s a bit of a gas and fire kind of mix which can be explosive at times and it’s very hard to see people go through that when we know that we could provide that care if only we had more beds.”

Fortunately for those sheriffs and attorneys, the burden will somewhat eased.

That $55 million will go to the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, which takes on most of the state’s civilly committed, for the construction of a new 50-bed facility.

“We’ve had people that have sat for you know weeks and months where they’ve needed that treatments,” said Corson. “So this is really exciting to hear.”

And now that there’s finally been some movement in providing funding for this issues, some officials are hopeful a future direction could be in creating regional facilities across the state, instead of relying on the centrally located Anoka facility, or in creating early-prevention methods to keep people out of the justice system in the first place.