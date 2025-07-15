County fairs in southeast MN, northern IA in 2025
(ABC 6 News) — Hold onto your cotton candy! It’s time for fried food and games to return to county fair midways across the ABC 6 News area.
You’ll find a list of nearby county fairs coming soon to southeast Minnesota and north Iowa below.
Southeast Minnesota
Dodge County Free Fair (Kasson, MN)
- Dates: July 16-20
- Website
Fillmore County Fair (Preston, MN)
- Dates: July 21-26
- Website
Freeborn County Fair (Albert Lea, MN)
- Dates: July 29 – Aug. 3
- Website
Mower County Fair (Austin, MN)
- Dates: Aug. 5 -10
- Website
Olmsted County Fair (Rochester, MN)
- Dates: July 21-27
- Website
Steele County Fair (Owatonna, MN)
- Dates: Aug. 12-17
- Website
North Iowa
Floyd County Fair (Charles City, IA)
- Dates: July 16-20
- Website
Hancock County Fair (Britt, IA)
- Dates: July 22-28
- Website
Mitchell County Fair (Osage, IA)
- Dates: July 29-Aug. 3
- Website
North Iowa Fair (Mason City, IA)
- Dates: July 16-20
- Website
Winnebago County Fair (Thompson, IA)
- Dates: July 16-20
- Website