County fairs in southeast MN, northern IA in 2025

(ABC 6 News) — Hold onto your cotton candy! It’s time for fried food and games to return to county fair midways across the ABC 6 News area.

You’ll find a list of nearby county fairs coming soon to southeast Minnesota and north Iowa below.

Southeast Minnesota

Dodge County Free Fair (Kasson, MN)

Dates: July 16-20

Website

Fillmore County Fair (Preston, MN)

Dates: July 21-26

Website

Freeborn County Fair (Albert Lea, MN)

Dates: July 29 – Aug. 3

Website

Mower County Fair (Austin, MN)

Dates: Aug. 5 -10

Website

Olmsted County Fair (Rochester, MN)

Dates: July 21-27

Website

Steele County Fair (Owatonna, MN)

North Iowa

Floyd County Fair (Charles City, IA)

Dates: July 16-20

Website

Hancock County Fair (Britt, IA)

Dates: July 22-28

Website

Mitchell County Fair (Osage, IA)

Dates: July 29-Aug. 3

Website

North Iowa Fair (Mason City, IA)

Dates: July 16-20

Website

Winnebago County Fair (Thompson, IA)

Dates: July 16-20

Website