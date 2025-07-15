County fairs in southeast MN, northern IA in 2025

By KAALTV
VasenkaPhotography / CC BY 2.0

(ABC 6 News) — Hold onto your cotton candy! It’s time for fried food and games to return to county fair midways across the ABC 6 News area.

You’ll find a list of nearby county fairs coming soon to southeast Minnesota and north Iowa below.

Southeast Minnesota

Dodge County Free Fair (Kasson, MN)

Fillmore County Fair (Preston, MN)

Freeborn County Fair (Albert Lea, MN)

Mower County Fair (Austin, MN)

Olmsted County Fair (Rochester, MN)

Steele County Fair (Owatonna, MN)

North Iowa

Floyd County Fair (Charles City, IA)

Hancock County Fair (Britt, IA)

Mitchell County Fair (Osage, IA)

North Iowa Fair (Mason City, IA)

Winnebago County Fair (Thompson, IA)