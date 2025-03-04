Country music star to visit Rochester later this year

(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Randy Travis will make a stop in Rochester later this year as part of his “More Life Tour.”

He will be performing at the Mayo Civic Center on November 6th, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 7th, at 10 a.m.

Travis will be joined by James Dupré, his co-star in the movie “The Price.” His touring band will also rejoin him on the road for the first time since 2013.

Dupre and the band will be performing 16 of Randy Travis’ iconic songs including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Travis himself will be part of the show, but will not be singing, as he lost his voice after a stroke in 2013.