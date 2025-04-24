Could Amy Klobuchar be the next Democratic Whip?

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Minnesota woman may be vying to be the next Democratic Whip in the U.S. Senate.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin announced his plans to step down after his term and has served as the Whip since 2005 behind Chuck Schumer.

Related: Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, won’t seek reelection to a sixth term in 2026

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar may be the frontrunner for that position once Durbin steps down.

Schumer named Klobuchar the Democratic No. 3 last year.

Democratic insiders say Klobuchar is interested in the role, but she has not commented.