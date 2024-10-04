Costco announces lowered prices on Kirkland items

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Costco is announcing it will be lowering the prices on some of their items.

In an earnings call, the company’s CEO says it will impact their Kirkland Signature line. Some of the things Costco said will be more affordable include their boneless chicken tenders, aluminum foil, and laundry packs.

The company said the price cuts are due to their recent investments in sustainability and changing how items are shipped and packed.