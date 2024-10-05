Corteva researching ‘reduced stature corn’

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a story we brought to you last month as farmers in Iowa consider switching from the corn we normally see while driving past fields — to short corn.

Now, researchers are giving more insight into the idea.

Corteva Agriscience, a company with employees in Iowa, has spent several years studying the new type of corn.

Researchers believe it could increase the plant yield and possibly lengthen the harvest window. When asked about the future of corn in Iowa, they say it is up to the growers.

Corteva has identified a few disadvantages but says it is still in the research phase.