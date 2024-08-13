“Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser in Rochester to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Coming up on Friday, August 16th, local law enforcement in Rochester will be holding a fundraising event for Special Olympics Minnesota.

The annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser takes place from 6-11 AM at Dunkin’ on Commerce Drive NW with the money going towards benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota athletes as well as the Rochester Flyers Special Olympics team.

To make the event even sweeter, every donation receives a free donut.