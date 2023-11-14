Controlled burns could continue this week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department will likely be taking advantage of November’s mild temperatures in order to conduct additional controlled burns.

The burns are part of the city’s grass and prairie maintenance, as well as an opportunity for fire officials to receive critical training opportunities.

The expected burn area is Prairie Crossing Park, near Larkspur Parkway Northwest.

If burns do take place, there will be potential for smoke in the air as well as the possibility for ash to spread. The RFD recommends keeping your windows closed if you have breathing or allergy issues.