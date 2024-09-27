Continued safety concerns at Stillwater Prison

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — More concerns exist regarding the safety inside the Stillwater Prison.

The Department of Corrections confirms the facility will remain in lockdown for the next few days for what they’re calling “drug mitigation efforts.”

This comes after several staff members have been taken to the hospital after potential exposure to drugs in the last week.

One anonymous employee spoke out.

“It was scary. I was concerned if it can happen to that person, is it going to happen to myself or somebody that I work with.”

The Department of Corrections says they are taking proactive steps. Those include investments in scanner technology to detect drugs, and the expansion of a mail project to all DOC facilities where they are photocopying the vast majority of mail to prevent any drug-laced mail from getting in.