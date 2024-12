(ABC 6 News) — During a court hearing on Monday, an order of continuance was granted in Connor Bowman’s murder case.

Former Mayo Clinic doctor Bowman is accused of the premeditated poisoning and murder of his wife, pharmacist Betty Bowman, in August of 2023.

A Minnesota grand jury helped to charge Bowman with 1st-degree murder in January.

A new trial date for Bowman has not been set at this time.