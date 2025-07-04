Consumer Confidence: What to buy in July

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Attention online bargain hunters: it’s time to get “primed” for some explosive deals this month. As we celebrate Independence Day, retailers are rolling out big bargains. Don’t click buy without checking with Consumer Reports for the best ways to save on top-rated products.

From fireworks and family gatherings to major markdowns and Prime Day promotions—July has it all!

“This month kicks off with 4th of July sales on big-ticket items like grills, mattresses, and major appliances,” says Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports

Keep things cool with this top-rated fridge from LG. It earned high marks in CR’s lab tests for temperature control and noise and right now it’s more than 600 dollars off at The Home Depot.

Want to sleep tight this summer on a new mattress? Check out this Leesa Legend Hybrid that’s on sale for under two thousand dollars on the company’s website.

CR tests found that Leesa’s combo of innersprings and foam is great for back sleepers.

There’s been plenty of buildup to Prime Day, which runs from July 8th to the 11th.

“Just about everything is on sale for Prime Day. And plenty of other retailers have competing sales at the same time,” Gordon says.

Looking to upgrade your TV? Check out this Amazon 55-inch 4K TV from its Omni series. It’s a QLED model with a Mini LED backlight, which CR’s testing has found can help boost contrast and improve black levels.

And if you’re ready to soak up the sun this July, don’t forget the sunscreen! – This pricey La Roche-Posay Sunscreen Milk is a favorite of skin care influencers and CR’s testers! And right now it’s almost $10 off right now at Walmart!

Because what’s better than saving a little green while celebrating the red, white, and blue?

Happy Fourth of July and happy shopping.