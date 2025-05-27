Consumer Confidence: What to avoid buying at garage sales

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s that time of year when one man’s trash becomes another man’s treasure as we get out to explore neighborhood garage sales.

However, despite how appealing some of those possible treasures look, some second hand steals are better left in the yard.

For example, battery-powered lawn tools should come with the charger, manual, and maybe an extra battery.

Most riding mowers have an hour meter, so you know exactly how many hours it’s been on the job. Don’t just examine the mower; size up the yard.

“If you’re buying a mower from someone who has a ton of trees and not a lot of lawn, you’re probably going to get a great deal because chances are, they haven’t used their mower all that much,” said Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.

If you have kids, you know that garage sales can be a great way to get what you need without breaking the bank.

But no matter the deal, there are a few things you should never buy, starting with bike helmets.

“You should never reuse a helmet that’s been in a crash because that could impact the performance of the helmet in case of another crash. Even if there is no sign of damage, you still don’t know the history. It’s not worth it,” said Kevin Loria of Consumer Reports.

If you’re shopping for a baby, be careful. It’s not uncommon to find recalled infant sleepers and other baby products at yard sales. Cribs with drop-down sides are another dangerous item to never buy. These have been linked to dozens of infant deaths and were banned more than a decade ago.

It’s illegal to sell recalled products, but people might not be aware of the law or even realize that they’re selling a recalled product.

Finally, walk away from car seats.

“Buying used car sets is not a good idea because there’s a lot that you won’t reliably know about the seat, including its crash history,” said Emily Thomas of Consumer Reports.

If you’re still considering a used car seat that has no broken or missing parts, and you know it hasn’t been in a crash, you’ll want to check the seat’s expiration date on the label and in the owner’s manual as well as search for any open recalls on the model.

If you need a crib or a car seat, check with nonprofits in your area. Many sell them at a discounted price.

And finally, double check that old children’s toys have a screw in the battery compartment to make sure kids can’t easily get into the compartment.