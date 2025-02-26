Consumer confidence takes sharp drop according to Conference Board report

(ABC 6 News) — Over the past month, consumer confidence has dropped sharply, according to the nonpartisan Conference Board.

The board says it is the sharpest one-month drop since August 2021 as people expecting a recession over the next year also surged to a nine-month high.

The report adds a growing number of people feel the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall, and interest rates will rise.

This report comes just one day after another major retailer, JOANN Fabrics, announced it is shutting its doors nationwide.

