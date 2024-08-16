6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Flea-proof your pet and home

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s an all-too-familiar scenario pet owners dread. First, your furry friend can’t stop scratching. Then you are itching too! You guessed it–your pet and now your home is infested with fleas.

Before you get too grossed out, Consumer Reports reveals the things you need to do right away to get life, and that itch, back under control.

Fleas may be small, but they can cause big problems for your pet.

“Once the fleas is on them, they start to chew on them and it can actually cause what’s called a hypersensitivity reaction or an allergic reaction to the saliva of the flea,” said Dr. Megan Moore, Veterinarian Bergen County Veterinary Center.

And once your pet has them, they can quickly invade your home.

“They can bite people so once they’re in your house, they will hide in floorboards or in your carpet,” added Moore.

Making it hard to get rid of them, so if you find yourself dealing with them, here’s what you can do:

“Start with your pets. Bathe them with mild soap like Dawn dish detergent, this can drown fleas, then use a metal flea comb to remove them,” said Ginger Cowles with Consumer Reports.

Next, tackle your home- vacuum daily and wash pet bedding in hot water to eliminate eggs and larvae.

“Fleas like humid, shady and grassy areas so keeping your grass short and bushes trimmed can make it less inviting for them,” added Cowles, in regard to outdoor spaces.

Of course, preventing fleas and ticks is going to be your best option.

Your vet can recommend a topical or oral flea and tick medication that’s right for the age and size of your pet.

Stay away from using flea collars, which contain chemicals that have been shown to have troubling health impacts on dogs, cats and humans.



