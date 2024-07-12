Consumable hemp regulation hearing gets underway in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a hearing is underway after eight businesses filed a lawsuit against the state after a law took effect on July 1st regulating the amount of THC in consumable hemp products.

The businesses are seeking an injunction.

The new law states that THC levels must be capped at four milligrams per serving and 10 milligrams per container.

The companies argue that the amount of THC allowed is unreasonable due to them having to destroy up to 80% of their products as a result of the legislation.