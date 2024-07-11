Construction on Albert Lea’s Inclusive Playground begins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For some children with disabilities or sensory issues, playing at playgrounds isn’t always easy.

That’s why the City of Albert Lea approved a new playground at Edgewater Park. The playground is aptly named the Inclusive Playground after the All Together volunteer group spent two and a half years fundraising to raise $1 million for the project.

“It seems like it’s been a long time that we’ve been working on it, but actually two and a half years to raise $1 million is like phenomenal,” said Kara Paulson the Co-Chair of All Together Albert Lea.

On Wednesday, construction for the new playground began, and it will feature wheelchair accessible swings, different slides for all, and a non-slip surface allowing all to join in on the fun.

Another project coming to Albert Lea is the Miracle Field, which is a smaller baseball field also featuring a non-slip surface.